Hillary Clinton Campaigns In North Carolina After First Debate

The first presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump is over, and the candidates are back to campaigning.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

HILLARY CLINTON: One down, two to go.

(CHEERING)

SIEGEL: That's Clinton speaking earlier at a rally in Raleigh, N.C. Donald Trump was in another battleground state, Florida.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DONALD TRUMP: Very big moment, very important moment talking about a lot of very important subjects including jobs, including immigration.

SIEGEL: Our reporters are traveling with both campaigns, and we'll start with NPR's Tamara Keith who's with Clinton in North Carolina. Hi, Tam.

TAMARA KEITH, BYLINE: Hi, Robert.

SIEGEL: Hillary Clinton sounded pretty confident there. Why is her campaign feeling good about her debate performance?

KEITH: When she got on her plane this morning, her staff clapped and cheered for her. Then she came back and talked to reporters, and she said that she had a great time at the debate.

And her campaign manager John Podesta said that coming out of that debate, he felt like Donald Trump said a number of things that he's going to regret (laughter) or that that are going to cause him heartburn as the campaign goes along. And an example of that is, Hillary Clinton at this rally today talked about Donald Trump's taxes and what Donald Trump said about them at the debate last night.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

CLINTON: He actually bragged about gaming the system to get out of paying his fair share of taxes.

(BOOING)

CLINTON: In fact I think there's a strong probability he hasn't paid federal taxes a lot of years.

KEITH: And some of the biggest applause lines at this rally today were simply when Hillary Clinton said the words last night. And people clapped and cheered because her supporters here felt like she did a really good job. Some people were nervous going into the debate. They were a lot less nervous coming out of it.

SIEGEL: And where does her campaign go from here?

KEITH: Well, New Hampshire, Florida and Iowa and tomorrow New Hampshire with Bernie Sanders where they're going to be talking about college affordability. She's also making a big push on voter registration.

SIEGEL: That's NPR's Tamara Keith who's traveling with the Hillary Clinton campaign. Tam, thanks.

