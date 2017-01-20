In Inaugural Address, President Trump Pledges To Put 'America First'

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

Today at the stroke of noon Eastern time, Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. After reciting the oath of office, President Trump delivered his inaugural address to the thousands assembled on the National Mall. We'll hear a few sections of that speech now.

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

Trump thanked those assembled, including his predecessor, Barack Obama. And then the new president set the tone of the speech.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: For too long, a small group in our nation's capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost.

(CHEERING)

TRUMP: Washington flourished, but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered, but the jobs left, and the factories closed.

SIEGEL: Trump laid out the challenges facing the country as he sees them - inner city poverty, empty factories, inadequate schools, a depleted military, crime and gangs taking lives and holding the country back. The carnage, he said, stops right here and now.

MCEVERS: And then Trump looked toward the future and laid out the principles for his presidency.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: We assembled here today are issuing a new decree to be heard in every city, in every foreign capital and in every hall of power. From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this day forward, it's going to be only America first, America first.

(CHEERING, APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and American families. We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies and destroying our jobs.

(CHEERING, APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength. I will fight for you with every breath in my body, and I will never ever let you down.

(CHEERING, APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: America will start winning again, winning like never before.

(CHEERING, APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: We will bring back our jobs. We will bring back our borders. We will bring back our wealth, and we will bring back our dreams.

(CHEERING, APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: We will build new roads and highways and bridges and airports and tunnels and railways all across our wonderful nation. We will get our people off of welfare and back to work rebuilding our country with American hands and American labor.

(CHEERING, APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: We will follow two simple rules. Buy American, and hire American.

(CHEERING, APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: We will seek friendship and goodwill with the nations of the world, but we do so with the understanding that it is the right of all nations to put their own interests first. We do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone but rather to let it shine as an example. We will shine for everyone to follow.

(CHEERING, APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones and unite the civilized world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the earth.

(CHEERING, APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: At the bedrock of our politics will be a total allegiance to the United States of America. And through our loyalty to our country, we will rediscover our loyalty to each other. When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice.

(CHEERING, APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: The Bible tells us how good and pleasant it is when God's people live together in unity. We must speak our minds openly, debate our disagreements honestly but always pursue solidarity. When America is united, America is totally unstoppable.

(CHEERING, APPLAUSE)

MCEVERS: Trump called for an end to what he described as the empty talk of politicians. He said now arrives the hour of action.

SIEGEL: He ended his speech with this message.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: It's time to remember that old wisdom our soldiers will never forget - that whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots.

(CHEERING, APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: We all enjoy the same glorious freedoms, and we all salute the same great American flag.

(CHEERING, APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: And whether a child is born in the urban sprawl of Detroit or the windswept plains of Nebraska, they look up at the same night sky. They fill their heart with the same dreams, and they are infused with the breath of life by the same almighty Creator.

(CHEERING, APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: So to all Americans in every city near and far, small and large, from mountain to mountain, from ocean to ocean, hear these words. You will never be ignored again.

(CHEERING, APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: Your voice, your hopes and your dreams will define our American destiny. And your courage and goodness and love will forever guide us along the way. Together, we will make America strong again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And, yes, together, we will make America great again. Thank you. God bless you, and God bless America.

(CHEERING, APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: Thank you. God bless America.

SIEGEL: That was President Donald J. Trump delivering his inaugural address from the west front of the U.S. Capitol today.

Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.