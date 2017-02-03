Nordstrom Drops Ivanka Trump's Fashion Line Due To Lagging Sales

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Soon Americans will have a harder time finding clothes by Ivanka Trump. The high-end department store chain Nordstrom just dropped her fashion line. NPR's Andrew Limbong reports.

ANDREW LIMBONG, BYLINE: It wasn't that long ago that Ivanka Trump made commercials for her shoes, specifically for Nordstrom.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

IVANKA TRUMP: It's a great, great boot. It's black leather.

LIMBONG: If you went to Nordstrom's website today and searched Trump, you'd just find four pairs of Ivanka Trump shoes all marked down 40 percent. The company declined an interview but said in a statement, quote, "making edits is part of the regular rhythm of our business" and "in this case, based on the brand's performance, we've decided not to buy it for this season." For months now, Nordstrom has been on a list of Trump-affiliated companies to boycott under the hashtag #grabyourwallet. Also on that list is Neiman Marcus, which is also no longer selling Ivanka Trump's jewelry due to productivity, a spokesperson said. Sucharita Mulpuru, chief retail strategist at Shoptalk, says that losing high-end retailers can rattle some cages...

SUCHARITA MULPURU: That may force the brand to adjust some of its pricing and its distribution strategies.

LIMBONG: That said, says Mulpuru, there's definitely an audience that will stay loyal to Ivanka Trump's brand. Andrew Limbong, NPR News.