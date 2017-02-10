Fordham University Report Examines ISIS Prosecutions In The U.S.
Karen Greenberg of Fordham University explains a report on ISIS prosecutions in the U.S. Responding to a lawmaker who cited a number from her study on NPR to show the potential danger from refugees, Greenberg says the number was correct, but that further context shows the number to be less important than it seemed.
Corrected: February 9, 2017 at 11:00 PM CST
We have edited this Web introduction to make clear that Karen Greenberg believes the lawmaker did not provide enough context about the figures in the report.