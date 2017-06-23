Friday News Roundup - International

America’s relationship with North Korea worsens after 22-year-old Otto Warmbier’s return home in a coma. He died shortly after. The President has called Warmbier’s death “a disgrace.” What now? Also, the latest attack on London and Saudi Arabia’s King rewrites the rules on succession.

GUESTS

Tom Bowman, Pentagon correspondent, NPR.

Michael Goldfarb, Host of the First Rough Draft of History Podcast

Joyce Karam, Washington Bureau Chief, Al-Hayat Newspaper

For more, visit http://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.