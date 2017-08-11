© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Politics & Government

Friday News Roundup - International

Published August 11, 2017 at 10:06 AM CDT
A voting booth is brought into the South African parliament to allow Members of Parliament to vote for or against the motion of no-confidence against President Jacob Zuma. The opposition derided Zuma as a "broken and corrupt" leader Tuesday.
Tensions are running high in Kenya after another contested election.

South Africa’s president has survived another no-confidence vote.

Tensions remain high and questions abound with North Korea.

And suspicions of an acoustic attack on the U.S. embassy employees in Cuba have been called “very strange.”

This and more in the Friday News Roundup.

GUESTS

Ron Nixon, Washington correspondent, The New York Times; covers homeland security

Noel King, Correspondent, NPR’s Planet Money podcast

Hannah Allam, National reporter covering U.S. Muslim life, BuzzFeed News

Politics & Government