Enough Protection Already? The EPA Under President Trump

The Environmental Protection Agency employs more than fifteen thousand workers and spends eight billion dollars a year. The Trump administration thinks the EPA is too big and doing too much.

The agency’s new leader, Scott Pruitt, has been undoing much of President Obama’s legacy on climate change, refocusing the EPA on a more conservative agenda.

We’ll look at what these changes mean for the EPA and the environment it was established to protect.

GUESTS

David Doniger, Director, the Climate and Clean Air Program at the Natural Resources Defense Council.

James Jacoby, Director, FRONTLINE’s “War on the EPA;”producer and director, FRONTLINE

Tom Lorenzen, Partner, Crowell & Moring LLP in the Environment and Natural Resources Group; Former Assistant Chief, Department of Justice for 16 years managing the federal government’s legal defense of all of the U.S. EPA’s rules and regulations; @talorenzen

