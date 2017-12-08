© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Politics & Government

Friday News Roundup - Domestic

Published December 8, 2017 at 9:06 AM CST
Sen. Al Franken (R) (D-MN) leaves the U.S. Capitol with his wife Franni Bryson (L) after speaking on the floor of the U.S. Senate December 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. Franken announced that he will be resigning from the U.S. Senate in the coming weeks following a barrage of allegations related to inappropriate conduct with women.
With apologies to Sesame Street, the number of the week is … two.

Two Democratic members of Congress (Sen. Al Franken and Rep. John Conyers) left their offices this week after calls for them to resign over allegations of inappropriate physical contact with women.

Two versions of the tax bill (one by the House and one by the Senate) remain up for debate.

Two former Trump associates (Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort) are back in the headlines for their ties to the Russian government.

We take a minute — or two — to catch up on some of the biggest stories of the week.

GUESTS

Susan Page, Washington bureau chief, USA Today; @SusanPage

Kimberly Adams, Senior reporter, Marketplace; @KA_Marketplace

Salena Zito, Pittsburgh-based reporter for Washington Examiner; contributor, CNN; columnist, The New York Post; @SalenaZito

Kyle Stokes, Reporter, Southern California Public Radio

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

