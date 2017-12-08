Friday News Roundup - Domestic

With apologies to Sesame Street, the number of the week is … two.

Two Democratic members of Congress (Sen. Al Franken and Rep. John Conyers) left their offices this week after calls for them to resign over allegations of inappropriate physical contact with women.

Two versions of the tax bill (one by the House and one by the Senate) remain up for debate.

Two former Trump associates (Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort) are back in the headlines for their ties to the Russian government.

We take a minute — or two — to catch up on some of the biggest stories of the week.

GUESTS

Susan Page, Washington bureau chief, USA Today; @SusanPage

Kimberly Adams, Senior reporter, Marketplace; @KA_Marketplace

Salena Zito, Pittsburgh-based reporter for Washington Examiner; contributor, CNN; columnist, The New York Post; @SalenaZito

Kyle Stokes, Reporter, Southern California Public Radio

