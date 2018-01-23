Immigration Advocates Look Back At Long Fight For DREAM Act
The government shutdown ended with a promise that the Senate will take up the fate of DACA recipients next month. But that outcome was still unsatisfactory for many immigrant advocates because they've heard this before. Some have been fighting for the DREAM Act since they were teenagers and are now nearing 40.
Corrected: January 23, 2018 at 11:00 PM CST
In this report we say that roughly 100 people are losing their DACA status per week. We should have said per day.