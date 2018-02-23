Friday News Roundup - Domestic

The debate over how to bring an end to mass shootings in America dominated the national conversation this week. Youth and survivors of gun violence raised their voices to the forefront of the discussion. And, after a lot of listening, the president weighed in, too.

I will be strongly pushing Comprehensive Background Checks with an emphasis on Mental Health. Raise age to 21 and end sale of Bump Stocks! Congress is in a mood to finally do something on this issue – I hope!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

Amid calls for Congress to act on gun legislation, Jared Kushner’s security clearance was called into question and controversial evangelical reverend Billy Graham was called home.

GUESTS

Byron York, Chief political correspondent, The Washington Examiner; @ByronYork

Amy Walter, National editor, Cook Political Report; @amyewalter

Fernando Pizarro, Washington correspondent, Univision; @FPizarro_DC

