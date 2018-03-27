© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

California Fights The White House Over Census Citizenship Question

WAMU 88.5
Published March 27, 2018 at 9:06 AM CDT
A 2010 U.S. Census form. The first census was taken in 1790, when the population of the country was less than the current population of Los Angeles -- around four million.
A 2010 U.S. Census form. The first census was taken in 1790, when the population of the country was less than the current population of Los Angeles -- around four million.

The 2020 Census is shaping up to be a major political fight.

California is suing the Trump administration over an addition to the survey that asks about respondents’ citizenship. The state’s attorney general argues that the Census is for anyone living in the U.S., regardless of citizenship.

How will the fight affect the Census, and the new districts drawn based on the results?

GUESTS

William Frey, Senior fellow, Metropolitan Policy Program, Brookings Institution; author of “Diversity Explosion: How New Racial Demographics Are Remaking America”

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2018 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Politics & Government