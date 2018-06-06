Eric Holder On His New Political Boundaries

Former attorney general Eric Holder is thinking about boundaries.

When asked about the current president’s relationship with the Department of Justice, Holder says pardons are not a boundary toward stopping the Russia investigation.

He’s also leading an effort to change the way legislative boundaries are drawn. Last year, Holder launched the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, which aims to fight gerrymandering, or the shaping of legislative districts to favor a particular political party. The committee has earned support from former president Barack Obama.

Holder argues that even if Democrats have momentum heading into the 2018 elections, they may not be running in winnable districts.

“I think it’s going to be a blue wave, but I think the Democrats should understand that that blue wave is going to be running headlong into this gerrymandered system, and the question is whether or not that wave will actually reach the shore,” he said recently. (https://www.buzzfeed.com/darrensands/eric-holder-blue-wave-president-2020-new-hampshire?utm_term=.awzna4bD8N#.gko0y4E5Ow)

Can the group’s message win over voters? And are blue maps the solution to red maps?

