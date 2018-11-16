Friday News Roundup - Domestic

The midterms are over. Long live the midterms.

A number of contests from last week still haven’t been decided.

So reports of a blue wave crashing against a red wall may have been slightly off. Yes, the Senate will stay in GOP hands and the House will flip to the Democrats. But the governorships of Florida and Georgia are still undetermined, and the final nationwide vote may look bluer than previously thought.

Experts are looking for the source of California’s deadliest wildfires.

And we also heard this week from first ladies past and present.

Melania Trump called for the removal of a deputy national security advisor . And chief of staff John Kelly has clashed with the first lady as well.

Meanwhile, Michelle Obama’s tour surrounding the release of her memoir has found the former first lady speaking candidly about her relationship with former President Barack Obama, and sharing her reactions to current President Donald Trump.

New York and Northern Virginia found deals on Amazon, but who got the better end of the bargain?.

These stories have been all over the news. But you won’t find them on the Fox News Twitter feed. No shade! The account has been silent in protest for a week.

GUESTS

Jeff Mason, White House correspondent, Reuters; @JeffMason1

Ayesha Rascoe, White House reporter, NPR; @ayesharascoe

John Ydstie, Economics correspondent, NPR

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2018 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.