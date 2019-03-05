Attached Please Find: A Broad Request For Trump-Affiliated Documents

With guest host Todd Zwillich.

The House Judiciary Committee made a sweeping document request yesterday, revealing more about their strategy to investigate the president.

They sent over 80 letters that demand the release of “all communications from a host of controversies surrounding Trump, as the panel probes whether the president and his administration have engaged in obstruction of justice, corruption and abuse of power,” according to The Washington Post.

More from The Post:

But rather than a targeted approach, Monday’s request was broad, reaching current and former campaign staffers, top Trump Organization officials, even documents and communications of the National Rifle Association and the British consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. The inquiry touched on a wide array of matters, from the president’s business dealings with Russia to the firing of former FBI director James B. Comey to hush payments made to women. Many of those issues are already being examined by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III and federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York — not to mention other committees in the House.

When he was asked about this request and if he planned to comply, President Donald Trump said: “I cooperate all the time with everybody.”

We’ll bring you the latest on this development.

