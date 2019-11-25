Guns & America: The Good Guy with a Gun

We’ve heard it from the NRA, the GOP and, lately, President Trump.

“The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.”

According to a recent Gallup poll, 30 percent of U.S. adults say they own a firearm. And according to the Pew Research Center, three-fourths of those gun owners bought their firearms for self-defense.

But researchers at Harvard recently found that people defended themselves with their guns in less than one percent of violent crimes.

If the chances that you’ll save yourself with a gun are so rare… why does the “Good Guy with a Gun” myth persist?

And what is it like to be part of that less-than-one-percent? We explore the issue with the reporting collaborative Guns & America.

