Politics & Government

Nancy Pelosi And The Articles Of Impeachment

WAMU 88.5
Published December 5, 2019 at 9:40 AM CST
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced that the House will proceed with articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Speaker's Balcony in the U.S. Capitol.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called for the drafting of articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Following testimony from four constitutional scholars on Wednesday, the California Democrat said in a press conference that she expected House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrod Nadler to move the impeachment process forward.

“Our democracy is what is at stake,” Pelosi said. “The president leaves us no choice but to act, because he is trying to corrupt, once again, the election for his own benefit.”

What’s the significance of this announcement? What are the next steps in the impeachment process?

Politics & Government