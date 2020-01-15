Democratic Debate: Iowa Edition

You know it, we know it. There’s a presidential election this year.

But Democrats around the country haven’t decided on a nominee.

On Tuesday, six candidates gathered for a final debate before the first caucus of the nation.

Vice President Joe Biden, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, businessman Tom Steyer and former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg took the stage.

And it was an all-white debate, in a field of candidates that was once touted as historically diverse.

We recap the zingers and the zest of the last debate before the first in the nation caucus.

Produced by Stacia Brown.

GUESTS

Elizabeth Landers, Political correspondent, VICE News; @ElizLanders

Ed O’Keefe, Political correspondent, CBS News; @edokeefe

