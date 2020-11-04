As Counting Goes On, Voters Reflect On Their Presidential Choice

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

President Trump and former Vice President Biden have made their statements. But as Biden accurately observed, voters decide which of them wins. And we asked some of them their thoughts last night. Kim Patterson (ph) of Hohenwald, Tenn., says she went into the voting booth undecided. She thought about the Second Amendment, the economy and the dignity of the office.

KIM PATTERSON: I came to the conclusion that I couldn't vote for any of the options, so I just did a write-in. I was always a solid conservative up until - 2016, I sort of held my nose and voted for Trump. But this year, I just couldn't do it.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

In Brooklyn, N.Y., Catherine Katari (ph) cast her vote for the president in person.

CATHERINE KATARI: I pray to God Trump does not concede. And if the country has to go to civil war, the people in this country are ready to fight for their country.

MARTIN: Joseph Fernandez (ph) of Redwood City, Calif., voted by mail for Joe Biden.

JOSEPH FERNANDEZ: I would hope the American people would want to focus more on how we can agree and find a consensus on the things that we feel most strongly about.

MARTIN: Jackie Varner (ph) took our call from a Republican watch party in Duval County, Fla. She was happy to see Trump take the state and wants the country to unite around the economy.

JACKIE VARNER: I think we come together with this COVID mess. We get through this. I want the economy to stay open, and I want us to continue on with our lives.

INSKEEP: Colorado went for Democrats, partly due to voters like Alex Leith (ph) in Denver, who was unaffiliated and chose Biden after the conventions.

ALEX LEITH: We need to continue to have this discussion that we've kind of been yelling at each other for the last four years. And we need to do it calmly without any finger pointing.

