Politics & Government

Trump Unhappy With Defense Team After Rambling Performance On Day 1 Of Trial

By Tamara Keith
Published February 9, 2021 at 8:13 PM CST
Bruce Castor (left), defense attorney for former President Donald Trump, departs the Capitol following the first day of the impeachment trial.
Former President Donald Trump was unhappy with the performance of his defense team on the opening day of his Senate impeachment trial, a source providing informal advice to the team told NPR.

The rambling opening statements of Trump attorney Bruce Castor were openly panned by Republicans. The team is now working to regroup, though no major changes were imminent, according to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to describe private conversations on the record.

The informal adviser said Castor, a former district attorney in Montgomery County, Pa., and David Schoen, an Alabama-based lawyer who has previously represented Trump friend Roger Stone, suffered from a lack of experience in Senate trials and a lack of time to prepare.

The source was incredulous that the team had not anticipated nor prepared for the highly charged and emotional appeal that Democrats would make at the opening of the trial.

Tuesday evening, Schoen told Fox News's Sean Hannity he believes Castor will be "very well prepared in the future and be do a great job in the case."

Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
