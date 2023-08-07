Up First briefing: Trump fights protective order; FDA approves postpartum pill
Today's top stories
Former President Donald Trump's attorneys have until 5:00 p.m. today to respond to a request by prosecutors for a protective order in his criminal case related to Jan. 6 and his attempts to overturn the 2020 election. The order would limit what Trump and his lawyers could say publicly about the case
A regional bloc called the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) gave coup leaders in Niger an ultimatum: Reinstate the ousted president by Sunday or face military intervention. The deadline has passed, and Niger's military leaders have cut diplomatic ties with the U.S., Nigeria and France and aligned with leaders in Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea to defend themselves.
The FDA has approved the first pill to treat postpartum depression. The pill is taken once a day for 14 days, and two studies from the pill's manufacturer, Sage Therapeutics, showed results appeared in as little as three days for many patients. Pricing information for the pill has not been released.
Since 2011, Juneau, Alaska, has seen glacial outburst flooding called jökulhlaup every summer when an ice dam from a nearby mountain releases water downstream. But this year's flooding has been the worst by far, destroying homes and catching residents off guard. (via KTOO)
From our hosts
This essay was written by Michel Martin. She's Morning Edition's newest host. She's previously hosted Weekend All Things Considered, the Consider This Saturday podcast and Tell Me More.
Today marks the 25th anniversary of al-Qaeda's bomb attacks on the American embassies in Nairobi, Kenya, and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. It was the first time most of us outside the intelligence community had heard of the group, but it obviously would not be the last; 9/11 came three years later.
The East Africa Embassy bombings killed 224 people and injured more than 4500, but I reported on the attack from Nairobi when I was at ABC News, and that's not what sticks with me.
I remember the blood-stained folders on a floor of what was left of the office building next to the embassy, which housed a school for aspiring office workers. Many of them kept the books for family ventures and weddings, especially weddings, which were traditionally large.
Budgets for décor, food and attire were all over the floor, smeared with blood or ripped by shattered glass — a stand-in for shattered lives. Of course, I wondered: Which of these hoped-for, saved-for weddings would actually take place? Which families would now have to take these savings and pay for a funeral instead?
It was a particular kind of sorrow — a mundane day at the office turned to unimaginable horror — that we would soon come to know ourselves.
I'm really into
DUN DUN! NPR's TV critic Eric Deggans can't get enough of the iconic Law & Order sound effect. But it's not the show he's really into — it's the short excerpts of the episodes on YouTube. He writes that it's like "gorging on an endless stream of televised potato chips," with a new scenario offered just as you're bored with the last one. As long as the videos keep on playing, he doesn't even need to know how the story ends.
3 things to know before you go
