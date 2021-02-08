Capitol Notes: Evers' Budget Proposal Includes Major Campaign Promise To Legalize Marijuana

WUWM's Marti Mikkelson speaks with JR Ross of wispolitics.com in this week's Capitol Notes conversation.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is set to unveil his biennial budget proposal next week. We’re starting to get a clearer picture of what will be included, and some big, bold items are emerging.

Evers announced over the weekend that his spending plan for the next two fiscal years would include legalization of recreational and medical marijuana. People would purchase marijuana at dispensaries and the state would regulate and tax it just like with alcohol. Evers says about half the money generated from sales would go toward helping rural schools and underserved communities.

Evers made marijuana legalization a key campaign promise. In this week’s Capitol Notes, WUWM’s Marti Mikkelson asks JR Ross of wispolitics.com his thoughts on how Republicans, who control the Legislature, will react to the proposal.