Capitol Notes: Ron Johnson's Latest Comments Prompt More Calls To Resign Or Be Voted Out In 2022

By 51 minutes ago
  • Sen. Ron Johnson participates in a Senate Foreign relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Mar. 10, 2015 in Washington, DC.
    Sen. Ron Johnson participates in a Senate Foreign relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Mar. 10, 2015 in Washington, DC.
    Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has been making national headlines. Last week, Wisconsin’s senior senator told a Milwaukee radio host that the deadly riot that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 “didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me.” He said he’d like to find out whether any firearms were confiscated and how many shots were fired. 

Johnson’s comments prompted more calls for him to resign or for voters to throw him out of office next November — if he decides to run for governor or for a third term in the Senate. In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, Marti Mikkelson asks JR Ross of wispolitics.com if he thinks these comments will hurt Johnson as he considers some type of bid in 2022.

Tags: 
WUWM
Capitol Notes
Senator Ron Johnson

Related Content

Wisconsin GOP Senator Downplays Attack On U.S. Capitol

By Feb 16, 2021
Samuel Corum / Getty Images

Wisconsin's Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson downplayed the storming of the U.S. Capitol last month, saying on conservative talk radio Monday that it “didn't seem like an armed insurrection to me.”

Johnson's comments on WISN-AM in Milwaukee came after he voted Saturday to acquit former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial. Johnson said in the interview that Trump's attorneys “eviscerated” legal arguments made by Democrats seeking to convict Trump for instigating the insurrection.

Capitol Notes: Biden Visits Milwaukee On Tuesday, Signaling Wisconsin's Importance To 2024 Election

By Feb 15, 2021
Pool / Getty Images

On Tuesday night, Joe Biden will make one of his first official trips as president, coming to Milwaukee for a CNN town hall at the Pabst Theater. The focus is expected to be on the coronavirus pandemic and jump-starting the economy.   

In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, WUWM’s Marti Mikkelson asks JR Ross of wispolitics.com why he thinks Biden chose to visit Wisconsin so soon after his inauguration.   

Capitol Notes: Evers' Budget Proposal Includes Major Campaign Promise To Legalize Marijuana

By Feb 8, 2021
Maayan Silver

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is set to unveil his biennial budget proposal next week. We’re starting to get a clearer picture of what will be included, and some big, bold items are emerging.

Evers announced over the weekend that his spending plan for the next two fiscal years would include legalization of recreational and medical marijuana. People would purchase marijuana at dispensaries and the state would regulate and tax it just like with alcohol. Evers says about half the money generated from sales would go toward helping rural schools and underserved communities.

Capitol Notes: Where Do Wisconsin's U.S. Senators Stand On Trump Impeachment Trial?

By Jan 18, 2021
Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM

Wisconsin’s Congress members broke along party lines last week when the House voted to impeach President Donad Trump for his role in inciting a riot at the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead. It’s now up to the U.S. Senate to decide whether to hold a trial that could lead to a conviction, even after Trump’s term expires this week and President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.

In this week’s Capitol Notes, Marti Mikkelson asks JR Ross of wispolitics.com where Wisconsin’s two senators, Republican Ron Johnson and Democrat Tammy Baldwin, stand on this issue.