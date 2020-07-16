A Chat With The Leader Of UWM's College Of Health Sciences Mobility Laboratory

Tom Luljak chats with Brooke Slavens, who leads UWM's College of Health Sciences Mobility Laboratory.

All too often we take our ability to move for granted. Going for a walk, riding a bike, getting in and out of a chair comfortably. If we can do those activities without pain or discomfort, it becomes second nature. But injuries or illness can have a profound impact on our ability to get around. At UW-Milwaukee’s research park in Wauwatosa, a team working in the Innovation Accelerator building is finding ways to improve health and function of people with disabilities.

Our guest on this edition of UWM Today is Brooke Slavens, who leads the College of Health Sciences Mobility Laboratory. Brooke is an associate professor in the College and has been working for years to use her expertise in biomedical engineering to help people who have problems with their movement.