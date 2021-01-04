Federal Judge Rejects Lawsuit Filed By Wisconsin Lawmakers Seeking To Overturn Trump Loss

By 1 hour ago
  • U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, in rejecting the lawsuit, said it “rests on a fundamental and obvious misreading of the Constitution.”
    sebra / stock.adobe.com

A federal judge on Monday rejected a lawsuit filed by two Republican Wisconsin lawmakers, voting rights groups and others seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Wisconsin and four other swing states where Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, in rejecting the lawsuit, said it “rests on a fundamental and obvious misreading of the Constitution.” The judge, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, also said it was filed on behalf of plaintiffs without standing, in the wrong court and with no effort to serve the defendants.

“It is not a stretch to find a serious lack of good faith here,” Boasberg wrote.

The case was brought against Vice President Mike Pence, Congress and the Electoral College. It alleged a “cabal" of public-private partnerships broke the law to prevent Trump from winning. It sought to have state legislatures approve the certification of elections.

In addition to Wisconsin, other states targeted in the lawsuit were Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Wisconsin Republican state Reps. Jeff Mursau, of Crivitz, and David Steffen, of Howard, were among those who brought the lawsuit filed in conjunction with Wisconsin Voters Alliance.

That group failed in two other lawsuits it brought seeking to undo Biden's win in Wisconsin and other states. Trump and his allies have lost dozens of lawsuits filed seeking to overturn his loss to Biden.

