Listen MKE: COVID-19 Conversations

WUWM has been partnering with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee PBS and the Milwaukee Public Library on an initiative called Listen MKE. Its goal: help north side residents get the information they want and need.

January's Listen MKE conversation was all about COVID-19 and the devastating effect it's had on Milwaukee’s Black community.

Black Wisconsinites are disproportionately affected and dying from the virus. Many of the survivors face unique physical and mental health challenges.

To discuss those challenges and their experieces, Listen MKE brought together five Milwaukeeans who have contracted the virus: State Rep. David Bowen, political consultant Arkesia Jackson, Rev. Greg Lewis and mental health clinicians Simone Kilgore and Arnitta Holiman.

The program is co-moderated by Arnitta Holliman and Earl Arms, host of Milwaukee PBS’ Black Nouveau.