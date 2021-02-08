Monday on Lake Effect: Global Brigades, Pandemic Oral Health, Bubbler Talk, Disclosure

Monday on Lake Effect:
We learn about Global Brigades, a non-profit created by a Marquette graduate that helps students understand poverty in other countries and help find solutions. Then, we look at how the pandemic is impacting oral health. We hear from a healthcare worker who received the COVID-19 vaccine. Bubbler Talk explores the history of Milwaukee’s Borchert Field. Plus, the documentary Disclosure looks at the history of transgender misrepresentation in media.
Guest:
- Dr. Shital Vora, co-founder of Global Brigades
- Dr. Yasser Khaled, dentist specializing in TMD, orofacial pain & assistant professor in the Marquette School of Dentistry
- Matt, registered nurse in Milwaukee
- Bubbler Talk
- Sam Feder, director of Disclosure