Lake Effect

Monday on Lake Effect: Global Brigades, Pandemic Oral Health, Bubbler Talk, Disclosure

By Lake Effect 1 hour ago

Monday on Lake Effect:

We learn about Global Brigades, a non-profit created by a Marquette graduate that helps students understand poverty in other countries and help find solutions. Then, we look at how the pandemic is impacting oral health. We hear from a healthcare worker who received the COVID-19 vaccine. Bubbler Talk explores the history of Milwaukee’s Borchert Field. Plus, the documentary Disclosure looks at the history of transgender misrepresentation in media.

Guest:

  • Dr. Shital Vora, co-founder of Global Brigades
  • Dr. Yasser Khaled, dentist specializing in TMD, orofacial pain & assistant professor in the Marquette School of Dentistry
  • Matt, registered nurse in Milwaukee
  • Bubbler Talk
  • Sam Feder, director of Disclosure

Despite The Pandemic, Global Brigades Is Still Connecting Students To Communities Around The World

Jesse Lee

The goal of the non-profit Global Brigade is to put high school and college students to work eradicating poverty around the world.

Among more than 500 university and high school groups participating, there are chapters at UW-Milwaukee, Marquette, UW-Madison and MSOE. But now, instead of flying to countries like Ghana, Nicaragua and Panama, students are “traveling” there virtually — through “TeleBrigades” and “Telesquads.”

Milwaukee Dentist Says Stress From The Pandemic Has Lead To Teeth Grinding & Jaw Clenching

Vasyl / stock.adobe.com

The coronavirus pandemic has caused new amounts of stress for everyone. That stress can lead to unhealthy sleeping habits, low energy and an increase in migraines and headaches. Another consequence of the pandemic, according to Dr. Yasser Khaled, is an increase in trips to the dentist.

Dr. Khaled is an assistant professor at the Marquette School of Dentistry and he says their practice has seen an increase in patients since the pandemic began.

Khaled says that stress can cause two major issues in the mouth — grinding and jaw clenching.

Nurse Describes The Atmosphere Of Vaccination Clinic As 'Incredible'

Terovesalainen / stock.adobe.com

The United States has now administered over 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine and Wisconsin is nearing 8% of its population having received at least one dose.

To make sure people know what it’s like to get the vaccine, Lake Effect asked medical professionals who have been vaccinated to share their story about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The History Of Milwaukee's Old North Side Borchert Field

Wikimedia Commons

Milwaukee is known for being a city of neighborhoods. From Bay View on the south side and Washington Heights to the west, each neighborhood has a story — including the Borchert Field neighborhood on the city’s north side. The neighborhood got its name from an athletic field that spanned 8th Street to the west, 7th Street to the east, Chambers to the south and Burleigh to the north. I-43 now runs through the middle of what used to be.

'Let Us Tell The Stories': New Documentary Examines The History Of Trans Representation In Media

Disclosure / Netflix

TV and film can be powerful mediums — especially for connecting people to lives or worlds different from their own. Historically, these representations have been mostly damaging for transgender people and experiences.