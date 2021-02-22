Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Monday on Lake Effect: “Growing Up Milwaukee”, Head Nod Roundtable, Johnson Controls, Bubbler Talk

By Lake Effect 53 minutes ago

Monday on Lake Effect

We speak with the director of the documentary “Growing Up Milwaukee”, about how she tells the stories behind the city’s negative statistics. Then, we examine the significance of the head nod in Black culture. We learn about Johnson Controls' big move away from downtown Milwaukee and into the suburbs. The latest Bubbler Talk explores the annexation of the village of Granville. Plus, we’ll learn about the shortfalls in the court system when it comes to court interpreters and a training program hoping to solve them.

Guest:

  • Tyshun Wardlaw, director and producer of “Growing Up Milwaukee”
  • LaToya Dennis, WUWM reporter
  • Tom Daykin, covers commercial real estate for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
  • Bubbler Talk
  • Debra Gorra Barash, instructor for the legal interpreter training program at UW-Milwaukee

Related Content

'Growing Up Milwaukee' Documentary Shows Struggles & Hopes Of Young Black Milwaukeeans

By & 34 minutes ago
Courtesy of Wardlaw Productions

Milwaukee is known for a lot of things but for Black residents, it’s mostly staggering, negative statistics.

From the largest achievement gap between white and Black students, to incarceration and poverty rates, and of course the city’s segregation — simply living in Milwaukee presents significant challenges for Black people. 

The Head Nod & How It's Used To Communicate Safety Between Black Men

By Feb 19, 2021
antgor / stock.adobe.com

We all know that culturally, there are different ways of communicating. When it comes to Black people, since slavery there has been a reliance on a head nod to communicate safety. To some, it may look like a simple gesture but for Black men especially, it can be a way of saying: “I see you and all is well.”

WUWM's LaToya Dennis organized a roundtable conversation with Anthony Courtney, Andre Ellis, Trevis Hardman and Kwabena Antoine Nixon to talk about the head nod.

Johnson Controls To Move All Downtown Milwaukee Employees To Glendale Campus

By , & 50 minutes ago
Raysonho / Wikimedia Commons

It has been just over five years since Johnson Controls merged with Tyco International and moved its headquarters from Milwaukee to Cork, Ireland.

How Granville Township Became Part Of Milwaukee

By Feb 19, 2021

In the 19th century, Wisconsin’s Territorial Legislature divided Milwaukee County into seven townships. Five of them eventually became municipalities: Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, Greenfield, Franklin, and Oak Creek.

New UW-Milwaukee Legal Interpreting Program Looks To Set Standard For Incoming Interpreters

By & 36 minutes ago
Maayan Silver

Going to court, whether it’s as a criminal defendant, to seek a restraining order or even to fight a parking ticket is a stressful experience. But imagine doing it without understanding what the judge or attorneys are saying.

That’s the case for some who are not proficient in English or hearing impaired who end up in a Wisconsin courtroom.