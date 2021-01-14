'Motivated, Grateful And Terrified': Wisconsin's First Asian American State Legislator

By & 1 hour ago
  • Francesca Hong has become the first ever Asian American to serve in the Wisconsin Legislature. As a chef and restaurant owner, she is hoping to bring more represention to the restaurant community.
    Francesca Hong has become the first ever Asian American to serve in the Wisconsin Legislature. As a chef and restaurant owner, she is hoping to bring more represention to the restaurant community.
    Francesca Hong

Wisconsin voters made history in November by electing the first Asian American to the state Legislature. Francesca Hong is a chef and restaurant owner, and now a state representative. She was elected to represent the state’s 76th Assembly District, which covers a portion of Madison.

Rep. Hong, a Democrat, talks with WUWM's LaToya Dennis about the work that lies ahead. She begins by explaining her feelings about being elected: “I am both incredibly motivated, grateful and terrified at the same time."

The restaurant community is what keeps her motivated, Hong says. The fact that the community has been hit so hard by the coronavirus pandemic and is filled with working class people reminds Hong who she wants to be representing.

Hong says she also wants to show that government leaders can show up for those who need help and be kept accountable to those who elect them. “I want people to hold their elected official accountable, I want people to believe that power in this country can be held accountable,” she says.

Despite being the first Asian American in the state Legislature, Hong says she has a growing relationship with the Asian American community in her district. Growing up in Madison, she says she had few Asian friends and felt the need to assimilate. “I had privileges to be able to do that but what that actually did was put me in a perpetual state of wondering what my identity was,” she explains.

Hong continues, “Becoming the first [Asian/Pacific Islander] elected to the state Assembly, I think is really one of the first times that I am proud and stand with my Korean American identity. So when I say I have a growing relationship, it’s because I have a lot of work to do to build trust with Hmong leaders, with Asian students on campus and really seek out other leaders in the smaller Asian community.”

She says she hopes that breaking this barrier will help shed light on the fact that racial identities are not a monolith and that there are many ways to define what being Asian American means.

“Our identity as Asian Americans is fluid and we can be agents of how we define that,” says Hong. “And if anything, I am more grateful because [being elected] has helped me clear up my own and think critically about my racial identity.”

Tags: 
Lake Effect
WUWM
Wisconsin Legislature
race

Related Content

Wisconsin Senate Approves COVID-19 Relief Package, Gov. Evers Says He Will Sign It

By & Todd Richmond Jan 12, 2021
UBJSP / STOCK.ADOBE.COM

Updated at 4:13 p.m.

The Wisconsin Senate overwhelmingly passed a scaled-down COVID-19 relief package Tuesday, drawing a pledge from Gov. Tony Evers that he would sign the measure if clears the Assembly. But that looked unlikely after a key Republican leader in that chamber declared the package falls far short of what the GOP wants.

Lazy Susan MKE Continues Carry-Out Only In Effort To Serve Meals Safely

By & Jan 11, 2021
AJ Dixon / Lazy Susan

The coronavirus pandemic has absolutely decimated local restaurants in Milwaukee. Almost a year into the pandemic and with winter in full swing, carry-out ordering has become one of the only lifelines for restaurants.

5 Things To Do This January In Milwaukee

By Jan 7, 2021
Chris / FLICKR

The new year has arrived. Though the pandemic is still here, there are great Milwaukee events (in-person and virtual) to enjoy.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Adam Carr from the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service has joined Lake Effect to talk about community events in Milwaukee. The list includes a wide array of things to enjoy, both virtually and in-person, this January.

1. Yoga with Malkia at Milwaukee Turner Ballroom

Through The Pandemic, Commercial Development Continues In Milwaukee

By , & Jan 11, 2021
RACHEL WIESNER

The coronavirus pandemic has crippled many parts of Milwaukee’s economy. Businesses have had to rely on government funding and are adapting their services to safely to stay open.

But one industry that has been relatively unaffected from the pandemic has been commercial development.

Tom Daykin has been reporting on commercial development for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel since 1995 and he says many of the projects that opened in 2020 were able to survive because they were already so far along.