MPS Board Balks At Proposal To Bring Students Back In January

By 38 minutes ago
  • Students participate in virtual learning at Starms Early Childhood school. The MPS site hosts a day camp for students in virtual school who can't stay home during the day.
    Students participate in virtual learning at Starms Early Childhood school. The MPS site hosts a day camp for students in virtual school who can't stay home during the day.
    Emily Files / WUWM

The about 70,000 students enrolled in Milwaukee Public Schools will continue with virtual learning for the foreseeable future.

>>School Year Starts Virtually For All MPS Students

The MPS board rejected Superintendent Keith Posley’s proposal to set a January target date to bring students back in a hybrid format, if COVID-19 metrics in the city improve by that time.

The plan was opposed by the Milwaukee Teachers Education Association, which pointed out that Wisconsin saw Tuesday a record number of COVID cases and deaths.

Board members were also skeptical – citing coronavirus risks and concerns about asking teachers to simultaneously deliver instruction to students in-person and online.

“I just struggle with seeing how that’s going to work and how that’s going to be feasible from a teaching perspective,” said board member Erika Siemsen. “And when we talk about increasing academics, or making those gains – I’m not confident that would move our children [forward academically] any more than fully virtual.”

The hybrid model entails one group of students in school Monday and Tuesday and another group in school Thursday and Friday, with an additional cohort entirely online. This would allow for smaller class sizes and social distancing.

The hybrid learning proposal had the support of the Milwaukee Health Department. Interim Commissioner Marlaina Jackson said there haven’t been coronavirus outbreaks at Milwaukee charter and private schools that opened in-person with mitigation measures.

>>Milwaukee Health Department Releases Rules For Reopening K-12 Schools

“I’m happy to share with you that we in the health department have not been able to identify significant spread at all in schools,” Jackson said. “Which has led us to the conclusion that for a significant population of students it is most likely safer to be in schools and protected from COVID-19 because there are so many mitigation steps in place.”

Jackson said out of 62 city schools with in-person learning, the health department has temporarily closed one school due to COVID spread.

The MPS board directed the superintendent to keep planning for the day when students will be back in classrooms. But board directors say they want more stringent gating criteria, and they think January will be too soon.

Have a question about education you'd like WUWM's Emily Files to dig into? Submit it below.

_

Tags: 
WUWM Education
WUWM News
MPS
Coronavirus

Related Content

School Year Starts Virtually For All MPS Students

By Sep 2, 2020
Emily Files / WUWM

All Milwaukee Public School students are back in school this week – virtually. Tuesday was the first day for traditional start schools, which includes most elementary students. High schools and middle schools, most of which are on the district's early-start calendar, started on Aug. 17.

'It's Like Everybody's First Year Teaching Again': MPS Prepares For Virtual First Day Of School

By Aug 14, 2020
Emily Files / WUWM

Monday is the first day of school for most Milwaukee public high schools and middle schools. The rest of MPS schools start on Sept. 1.

It’s going to be a very different year. Milwaukee Public Schools, like many large districts across the country, is starting the semester virtually because of the risks posed by the coronavirus. The virtual learning will continue until at least Oct. 9.

Kindergarten Enrollment Plummets In Wisconsin Amid Pandemic

By Oct 15, 2020
Emily Files / WUWM

Updated 4:17 p.m. CT

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a significant toll on school enrollment in Wisconsin – especially in the youngest grades.

Public schools lost about 25,000 students, or a 3% enrollment decline. That’s compared to roughly 0.5% declines the past two years. The biggest drop is in 4-year-old kindergarten. 4K numbers fell by about 16% this fall. Regular kindergarten enrollment fell by about 5%.

As Schools Grapple With Wisconsin’s COVID-19 Surge, Teachers’ Unions Reiterate Call For State Action

By Sep 30, 2020
Emily Files / WUWM

COVID-19 cases, along with hospitalizations and deaths, have reached a high point in Wisconsin. State leaders are calling it a crisis.

In response, teachers’ unions from the state’s largest districts renewed their demand Wednesday that Gov. Tony Evers and Health Secretary Designee Andrea Palm mandate distance learning for all schools. And some schools are reconsidering their initial plans.