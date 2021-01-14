Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Thursday on Lake Effect: Act 10 Vs. Insurrection, Political Rhetoric, Historic WI Representatives

We look at comparisons between the Act 10 protests in Madison and the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Then, we talk about the power rhetoric has when it comes from elected officials. We meet the first Asian-American person elected to the state legislature and hear her plans to push for more equitable laws. Plus, a look back at the latest Listen MKE which featured local leaders talking about their experiences with COVID-19.

Guests:

  • Mary Spicuzza, investigative journalist for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
  • Paul Nolette, professor of political science at Marquette University
  • Representative Francesca Hong, represents the 76th district of the Wisconsin State Assembly
  • Representative Samba Baldeh, represents the 48th district of the Wisconsin State Assembly
  • Listen MKE

Why Wisconsin's Act 10 Protests And U.S. Capitol Insurrection Shouldn't Be Compared

After the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, some conservatives tried to make connections between the Act 10 protests in Wisconsin’s Capitol in 2011 and the insurrection. In the days after the attack on the U.S. Capitol, many continued to try and draw comparisons, including former Gov. Scott Walker.

'Motivated, Grateful And Terrified': Wisconsin's First Asian American State Legislator

Wisconsin voters made history in November by electing the first Asian American to the state Legislature. Francesca Hong is a chef and restaurant owner, and now a state representative. She was elected to represent the state’s 76th Assembly District, which covers a portion of Madison.

Rep. Hong, a Democrat, talks with WUWM's LaToya Dennis about the work that lies ahead. She begins by explaining her feelings about being elected: “I am both incredibly motivated, grateful and terrified at the same time."

Listen MKE: Milwaukeeans Share Experiences, Challenges Of Contracting COVID-19

WUWM has been partnering with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee PBS and the Milwaukee Public Library on an initiative called Listen MKE. Its goal: help north side residents get the information they want and need.

This Listen MKE conversation focuses on COVID-19 and the devastating effect it's had on Milwaukee’s Black community. Many of the survivors face unique physical and mental health challenges.