Thursday on Lake Effect: Act 10 Vs. Insurrection, Political Rhetoric, Historic WI Representatives

Thursday on Lake Effect:
We look at comparisons between the Act 10 protests in Madison and the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Then, we talk about the power rhetoric has when it comes from elected officials. We meet the first Asian-American person elected to the state legislature and hear her plans to push for more equitable laws. Plus, a look back at the latest Listen MKE which featured local leaders talking about their experiences with COVID-19.
Guests:
- Mary Spicuzza, investigative journalist for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Paul Nolette, professor of political science at Marquette University
- Representative Francesca Hong, represents the 76th district of the Wisconsin State Assembly
- Representative Samba Baldeh, represents the 48th district of the Wisconsin State Assembly
- Listen MKE