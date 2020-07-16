Thursday on Lake Effect: DNC Hotels, Police-Community Relations, Parking Lot Theatre

Thursday on Lake Effect:
We learn how the pared down DNC will impact hotels in Milwaukee and get a firsthand perspective from the general manager of the Iron Horse Hotel. Then, a former Milwaukee police officer talks about the structural changes that need to happen to address police brutality. Plus, we learn how the the Parking Lot Theatre project came to be.
Guests:
- Tom Daykin, reporter covering commercial real estate for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Bob Lambert, general manager of the Iron Horse Hotel
- Pardeep Singh Kaleka, executive director of the Ziedler Group and the Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee
- Anne Koller and Manny Lara, co-founders of Parking Lot Theatre