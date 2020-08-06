Related Program: 
Thursday on Lake Effect: DNC Update, El-Pueblo, Opioid Epidemic Awareness, 4H State Fair

We go over the latest DNC updates after it was announced that Vice President Joe Biden won’t be coming to Milwaukee. We learn about El-Pueblo, an activist group formed in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Then, speak with a local advocate for opioid awareness and research. Plus, how Wisconsin’s 4H program is coping with the pandemic and the loss of the State Fair.

Guests:

  • Maayan Silver, WUWM news reporter
  • Allan Yobali Chaboya, member of El-Pueblo
  • Neil Dogra, founder of the Opioid Epidemic Awareness Campaign
  • Dondieneita Fleary-Simmons, state program manager of 4H

