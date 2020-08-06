Thursday on Lake Effect: DNC Update, El-Pueblo, Opioid Epidemic Awareness, 4H State Fair

Thursday on Lake Effect:
We go over the latest DNC updates after it was announced that Vice President Joe Biden won’t be coming to Milwaukee. We learn about El-Pueblo, an activist group formed in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Then, speak with a local advocate for opioid awareness and research. Plus, how Wisconsin’s 4H program is coping with the pandemic and the loss of the State Fair.
Guests:
- Maayan Silver, WUWM news reporter
- Allan Yobali Chaboya, member of El-Pueblo
- Neil Dogra, founder of the Opioid Epidemic Awareness Campaign
- Dondieneita Fleary-Simmons, state program manager of 4H