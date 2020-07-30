Thursday on Lake Effect: Wrongful Conviction, Restaurants During COVID-19, Milwaukee Music Roundup

Thursday on Lake Effect:
We learn about Ladarius Marshall, a local teenager imprisoned for murder and released 12 years later, after a federal judge found police violated his constitutional rights. Then, contributor Kyle Cherek explains how the lack of federal and local leadership in restaurant operations has led to public distrust. Plus, in this month’s Milwaukee Music Roundup we learn what some local musicians are creating during this pandemic.
Guests
- Matthew Pinix, lawyer
- Kyle Cherek, food historian
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record