Under New Health Order, Milwaukee Schools With Approved Safety Plan Can Open At 50% Capacity

  • Wisconsin Lutheran High School families marched on July 19 in protest of the Milwaukee Health Department's restrictions on school reopening.
Milwaukee schools that want to reopen for in-person instruction got a new directive from the city health department on Friday: they can reopen, but only with an approved safety plan and at maximum 50% capacity.

The health department initially issued a coronavirus safety order that restricted any school from bringing students back into buildings. It wasn’t an issue for Milwaukee Public Schools, which will start the school year all virtual. But most Milwaukee colleges and some private and independent charter schools were planning to resume in-person teaching.

Last week, Health Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik clarified the health department would allow schools to reopen if they submitted safety plans and were approved. The new health order, which goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m., further states that schools will be limited to 50% capacity.

The health department will issue a checklist for schools to follow in their safety plans by the end of next week. It doesn’t leave much time for school leaders to develop, submit, and get approval for their plans. School start dates range from mid-August to early September.

Editor's note: This story will be updated.

Have a question about education you'd like WUWM's Emily Files to dig into? Submit it below.

