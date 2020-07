Today at 3 p.m. ET, NPR Music's Bob Boilen and Kevin Cole, host of Drive Time on KEXP, will be live on YouTube to talk about their favorites entries to the 2020 Tiny Desk Contest. Tune in to watch the videos with us and hear about what made them stand out from the thousands of entries we received this year.



