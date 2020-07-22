Wisconsin Sees Record-High Of New Positive Coronavirus Cases

Tuesday marked the largest single-day increase in new coronavirus cases in Wisconsin. WUWM's Olivia Richardson reports.

Despite summertime hopes, the coronavirus is still around. In fact, the state reports that cases are rising at an alarming rate. The highest numbers are being recorded in younger people.

Tuesday marked the largest single-day increase in new coronavirus cases in Wisconsin — at 1,117. The state also reported 13 deaths, bringing the total to 859.

Those ages 20-29 are largely responsible for the increase in coronavirus cases.

Stephanie Smiley of the Department of Health Services says contact tracing shows that young people are contracting the virus through social gatherings. She says people must stay vigilant.

“We can practice physical distancing when we have to go out, we can wear a mask or a cloth face covering, and we can wash our hands for at least 20 seconds. We can get tested if we have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19,” Smiley says.

Smiley says right now the state is trending opposite to what is desired and that could have an effect on school and business operations further down the line.