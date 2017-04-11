Milwaukee Sheriff Applies For ICE Partnership, Prompting Fear And Controversy

About three dozen agencies in 16 states are currently participating in a program in which federal agents train deputies to identify and detain people who may be in the U.S. illegally.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office has requested permission to be the first law enforcement agency in Wisconsin to participate. And as Marti Mikkelson of Here & Now contributor WUWM reports, that move is causing controversy.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.