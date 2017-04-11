© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Milwaukee Sheriff Applies For ICE Partnership, Prompting Fear And Controversy

By Marti Mikkelson
Published April 11, 2017 at 11:12 AM CDT

About three dozen agencies in 16 states are currently participating in a program in which federal agents train deputies to identify and detain people who may be in the U.S. illegally.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office has requested permission to be the first law enforcement agency in Wisconsin to participate. And as Marti Mikkelson of Here & Now contributor WUWM reports, that move is causing controversy.

Marti Mikkelson
Marti, a Waukesha native, joined the WUWM news team in February of 1999. She is also host of WUWM's weekly political podcast, Capitol Notes.
