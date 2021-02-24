Wednesday on Lake Effect: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, 'The Sit-In', Latino Arts Guitar Festival

Wednesday on Lake Effect:

Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes joins us for the first of a monthly series of conversations here on Lake Effect where we ask him questions from listeners. Then, we learn about the week in 1968 when entertainer Harry Belafonte hosted “The Tonight Show” and the documentary film made about it. We learn what the Latino Arts Strings program offers young people who are interested in music in Milwaukee. Plus, we’ll hear a poem inspired by the Streets of Old Milwaukee at the Milwaukee Public Museum.

Guests: