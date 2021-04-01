Thursday on Lake Effect: Teacher Diversity, Walkers Point Youth & Family Center, Tolkien Manuscripts
Thursday on Lake Effect, we hold a roundtable conversation with Milwaukee educators on the barriers to getting and keeping diverse teachers into classrooms. Then, learn about the work being done at the Walkers Point Youth and Family Center to support the city’s most vulnerable young people. Plus, tell you about the history of the puddlers' cottages and explore the manuscripts of J.R.R. Tolkien found right here in Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Lauren Richards, first grade teacher at Milwaukee Academy of Science; J.F. Marin, English teacher at Carmen High School; Darnell Hamilton, special education teacher at Golda Meir High School; Yaribel Rodriguez, former teacher/principal and works for the education nonprofit City Forward Collective
- Audra O’Connell, executive director of Walker’s Point Youth and Family Center
- Ron Winkler, Bay View Historical Society member and the historian landmark chair
- William Fliss, archivist in the Department of Special Collections in University Archives at Marquette University