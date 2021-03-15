© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect Segments

Permanent Historic Protection Being Considered For Bay View Puddlers' Cottages

Published March 15, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT
1 of 6  — These puddlers' cottages would be included in the proposed South Superior Street Puddlers’ Cottages Historic District. The application with the Historic Preservation Commission is currently pending.
Audrey Nowakowski
2 of 6  — These puddlers' cottages would be included in the proposed South Superior St. Puddlers’ Cottages Historic District. The application with the Historic Preservation Commission is currently pending.
Audrey Nowakowski
3 of 6  — This 1922 photo shows a portion of the grounds of the Milwaukee Iron Company's rolling mill.
Courtesy of Ron Winkler
4 of 6  —  These puddlers' cottages along the 1000 block of E. Russell Ave. were demolished in 1973.
Courtesy of Ron Winkler
5 of 6  —  A well maintained row of three puddlers' cottages still stand at 2725, 2731 and 2735 S. Superior St. in Bay View.
Courtesy of Ron Winkler
6 of 6  — The Edmunds house is one of the more elaborate puddler's cottages with delicate scroll saw brackets on its porch. This house was designated as a historical landmark by the Bay View Historical Society in 2016.
Courtesy of Ron Winkler

In 1867, Eber Brock Ward chose an area south of Milwaukee to open his newest rolling mill. That area is now known as Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood.

“The Milwaukee Iron Company is the reason that Bay View exists,” historian Ron Winkler says.

aerial sketch of Bay View
Courtesy of Ron Winkler
In 1867, Eber Brock Ward opened his third rolling mill south of Milwaukee, laying the foundation for what would become the Bay View neighborhood.

Ward didn’t just build a mill, he constructed an entire company town — the first in the state of Wisconsin. “What Ward did was to build a company town in order to house his workers who came from the British Isles,” Winkler says.

The mill has since been torn down, though parts of the mill’s concrete foundation were kept to hold up the Hoan Bridge.

The most notable artifacts leftover from the old company town are homes that were constructed for workers to live in, called puddlers' cottages.

“Puddlers were the highly skilled workers who were the top of the line employees at the iron company. Puddling converted pig iron into wrought iron and was very dangerous and it required physical strength, stamina and concentration,” Winkler explains.

He says the mill was successful and that the town grew after it opened for business.

“In 1868, there were 25 buildings that had been erected and by 1870, there were 88 houses that were built, and they were all over Bay View,” he says.

Razed Bay View Puddler's Cottage
Courtesy of Ron Winkler
This puddler's cottage once stood at 2608 S. Shore Dr. in Bay View. It was demolished in 1896.

Despite being named after some of the most important employees, the cottages are quite modest. The one-story buildings do not have basements and according to Winkler, only a few rooms.

IMG_2730_0-1.jpg
Audrey Nowakowski
An emergency protection of this puddler's cottage at 2530 S. Superior St. was filed last month. A separate pending application would make seven homes on the block into the South Superior Street Puddlers’ Cottages Historic District.

He says that workers would bring their families to live with them but that larger families would have struggled to fit inside these homes.

Recently, temporary historic protection has been granted to one of these cottages, located at 2530 S. Superior St., after the property was sold in December. This decision comes as the Historic Preservation Commission reviews an application to give the entire east side of the 2500 block of Superior St., the longest remaining row of puddler's cottages, permanent historic protection.

Winkler thinks the cottages should be granted the protection. “We have seen the loss of a lot of the puddler's cottages,” he says. “[The 2500 block of Superior St.] is a very well-preserved examples of puddlers cottages that exist right in a row.”

Lake Effect
Audrey Nowakowski
Audrey is a producer, host and reporter for Lake Effect. She is involved with every aspect of the show — from conducting interviews, editing audio, posting web stories and mixing the show together.
Jack Hurbanis
Jack Hurbanis started as the WUWM Digital Intern in January 2020, transitioning to Assistant Digital Producer in July.
