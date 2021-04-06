Tuesday on Lake Effect: Incarceration Rates, Restorative Justice, Washfountain, KK Can Opener

Tuesday on Lake Effect, we look at Wisconsin’s incarceration rate which has plummeted during the pandemic, and is now at its lowest point in two decades. Sean Wilson, ACLU’s statewide manager for smart justice, shares his vision for restorative justice after being incarcerated as a teenager. Then we learn about a Bradley Corporation invention that allowed multiple people to wash their hands at once. Plus, learn about the infamous KK Can Opener and the road construction that could put it on a diet.

Guests:

