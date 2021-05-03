Monday on Lake Effect: Nelson Mandela Exhibit, Homegrown Pizza Documentary, 'Crying in H Mart,' Brew City Brewing

Monday on Lake Effect, we look at a new exhibit at the Milwaukee Public Museum about the life and work of Nelson Mandela. Then, learn about a Wisconsin farmer's quest to make the perfect pizza from 19th century wheat and homegrown ingredients. Crying in H Mart author Michelle Zauner shares her story of family, food, love, and grief. Plus, tell you what you can do, see, and hear during this week’s Brew City Birding Festival.

