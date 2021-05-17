Monday on Lake Effect: Herd Immunity, 'Operation Wolf Patrol', Bubbler Talk, Donation Tips, Cherry Blossoms

Today on Lake Effect, we learn what herd immunity means and what it would take to actually achieve it. Then, we speak to the filmmaker behind “Operation Wolf Patrol”, about a group of wolf activists highlighting the impact of contentious hunting practices. Bubbler Talk finds out who’s behind the clever signs you see reminding Wisconsin drivers to be safe on the highways. We’ll share some dos and don’ts of donating to local charities. And we learn about the cultural significance of Japanese cherry blossoms.

