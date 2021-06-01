Tuesday Lake Effect: MPD Chief Jeff Norman, Bubbler Talk, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Tuesday on Lake Effect, Policing in Wisconsin series continues with a conversation with the Milwaukee Police Department’s Acting Chief Jeff Norman, who explains his priorities leading the organization. Bubbler Talk looks at the colorful history of stained glass windows in Milwaukee bungalows. Plus, Matt Wild joins us for the latest Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- Chief Jeff Norman, Acting Police Chief of the Milwaukee Police Department
- Bubbler Talk
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record