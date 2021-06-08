Tuesday on Lake Effect: Child Mental Health, Burmese Rohingya Center, Estuarine Research Reserve
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the growing need for children's mental health care and the call for more state funding to support it. Then, look at the new center for the Burmese Rohingya Community of Wisconsin and their hopes for the future. We learn about the project in Green Bay that could help improve waterways throughout Wisconsin. Plus,
find out where some of the best places to get pizza are in Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Ann Leinfelder Grove, President & CEO of SaintA; Amy Herbst, Vice President of Mental Behavioral Health at Children’s Wisconsin
- Anuwar Kasim, president and executive director of the Burmese Rohingya Community of Wisconsin; Andrew Trumbull, administrative director and co-founder
- Marissa Jablonski, executive director of the Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin; Emily Tyner, director of freshwater strategy at UW-Green Bay
- Ann Christenson, dining critic for Milwaukee Magazine