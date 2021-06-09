Wednesday on Lake Effect: Milwaukee Police Reforms Report, Milwaukee Film Pride Programming, 'Breaking Fast'
Today on Lake Effect, we look at a new report by the Wisconsin Policy Forum about policy changes at the Milwaukee Police Department and how they compare to what’s happening in other cities. Then the lead of Milwaukee Film’s GenreQueer program shares more about their new, month-long Pride programming. Plus, we speak with a producer of the film Breaking Fast, which brings queer, Arab, Muslim-American representation to romantic comedy.
Guests:
- Rob Henken, president of the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Aster Gilbert, GenreQueer Programmer for Milwaukee Film
- Bay Dariz, producer of Breaking Fast