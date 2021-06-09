© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
lake_effect_cover_art.png
Lake Effect

Wednesday on Lake Effect: Milwaukee Police Reforms Report, Milwaukee Film Pride Programming, 'Breaking Fast'

Published June 9, 2021 at 9:42 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at a new report by the Wisconsin Policy Forum about policy changes at the Milwaukee Police Department and how they compare to what’s happening in other cities. Then the lead of Milwaukee Film’s GenreQueer program shares more about their new, month-long Pride programming. Plus, we speak with a producer of the film Breaking Fast, which brings queer, Arab, Muslim-American representation to romantic comedy.

Guests:

  • Rob Henken, president of the Wisconsin Policy Forum
  • Aster Gilbert, GenreQueer Programmer for Milwaukee Film
  • Bay Dariz, producer of Breaking Fast
Lake Effect
Stay Connected