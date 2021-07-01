Thursday on Lake Effect: Ask the Lt. Gov., Bucks' Playoffs, Puddlers Cottages Historic Status, Guide to 'Up North'
Today on Lake Effect, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joins us for our "Ask the Lieutenant Governor" series. Then, we talk about the Bucks’ playoff prospects and the national spotlight on Milwaukee’s Deer District. We learn the history of the Puddlers Cottages in Bay View, which could become a historic district. Plus, look at Milwaukee Magazine’s Up North Guide ahead of the long weekend.
Guests:
- Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes
- Dan Shafer, writer and publisher of The Recombobulation Area
- Ron Winkler, historian landmark chair for the Bay View Historical Society
- Kevin Revolinski, writer; Chris Drosner, executive editor of Milwaukee Magazine