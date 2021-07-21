Wednesday on Lake Effect: Bucks Championship Win, Eviction Moratorium, 'Shoulder Season,' Preserving Gravestones
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the celebrations of the Bucks championship win. Then, learn how a local housing organization is preparing for the end of the national eviction moratorium and what resources will be available to those facing eviction. We look at the history of the Lake Geneva Playboy Club and the stigma of working there as a bunny. Plus, learn about the proper techniques and tools needed to clean and preserve gravestones.
Guests:
- Dan Simmons, writer and longtime Bucks fan
- Shawanna Lindenberg, housing department manager at Community Advocates
- Milwaukee Supervisor Ryan Clancy, represents the 4th District
- Christina Clancy, author of Shoulder Season
- Jarrod Roll, owner and operator of Save Your Stones Cemetery Preservation