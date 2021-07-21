As End Of Eviction Moratorium Looms, Milwaukee-Based Community Advocates Is Providing Rental Assistance

The eviction moratorium will come to an end this month, and there are no plans to extend it. This is creating uncertainty and stress for renters across the nation and in Milwaukee as people are scrambling to figure out what to do next.

Community Advocates provides renters in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties with financial assistance. And since March 2020, the Milwaukee-based organization has received over 10,000 rental assistance applications. The organization started administering federal stimulus money in June of 2020, and since then has provided $23 million in rental assistance to nearly 7,000 households in Milwaukee County. And since March 2021, it has administered $1.6 million in assistance to almost 250 Waukesha County households.

Shawanna Lindenberg is Community Advocates' housing department manager, and says with the end of the eviction moratorium quickly approaching, she foresees landlords going back to court to evict tenants.

"We could be faced with a large increase in homelessness," she says.

Lindenberg also emphasizes that even though the moratorium is ending, tenant rights and responsibilities are still the same. "You don't want to be intimidated by [your landlord]. ... If you receive a notice that you don't agree with, respond to your landlord in a timely fashion in writing," she explains.

Community Advocates is also a resource for landlords, providing alternatives to evicting tenants. Lindenberg says landlords can refer their tenants who may need rental assistance to the organization; however, it is up to the tenant to complete and submit the application. For questions on rental assistance, you can reach their Rent Help Hotline at 414.270.4646 or at renthelp@communityadvocates.net.

>> Rent assistance application

The organization is receiving about 2,000-3,000 applications per month, and Lindenberg foresees that number to steadily increase as the end of the moratorium creeps closer and closer.