Thursday on Lake Effect: Milwaukee County Executive, Giannis' Early Life, Redistricting in Wisconsin, 'American Memory' Exhibit

Today on Lake Effectˆ, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley explains why the Bucks’ championship win and playoff run is a great argument for more local control over sales tax. We learn about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s humble beginnings. Then, look at the redistricting process in the state and how it could be different from the last time the maps were drawn. Plus, learn about the Milwaukee Art Museum’s new exhibit, “American Memory.”

Guests:

